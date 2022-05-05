Kyoko Takayama, Livermore
Thank you, Livermore, for passing the Safe Storage for firearms ordinance. This was not the first time I went to a city council meeting or advocating for an ordinance, but this was the first time I contacted every city council member and mayor. I was expecting voicemail when council member Carling answered his city phone. I was not expecting immediate replies for my texts, but they came. So, I reminded them the ordinance is coming up and asked if they had any questions, not because I had all the answers, but it is a thing to do if you want to influence your representatives. They had no question and thanked me for reaching out.
At the meeting instead of telling statistics, I thanked them, city staff and Livermore Police Department for working to put the ordinance together. Because I know that it takes a lot of work even for a minor change to be made in the law. Then Councilmember Kiick shared her story of not be able to meet her granduncle who was lost of unintentional gun shooting, Carling asked if Livermore had a gun buy-back, Munro told the story of shooting training she took her children, and Mayor Woerner thanked us for our advocacy. Police Chief Young followed by informing us about free trigger locks distribution at the department.
During the break the mayor came and repeated his appreciation. "But of course. Good communication is everything." I replied. I was happy not only because the ordinance was passed, but also everybody thought about gun safety and shared their thoughts. It showed they cared. It really matters when passing the ordinance is only a first step. We have to make it known and make it a reality. The ordinance is a part of SMART strategy of Moms Demand Action. We all want our children to be safe. There is no difference if the threat is food allergy, lead paint or loaded guns. It takes lots of education. Livermore just started to work on it, and we will do fine because we have good people working in the city including these moms who won't stop. We will come and talk to you about safety measures each of us could take. You can visit besmartforkids.org for more information. Let us know when and where. We will be there to help make our communities a little bit safer.