Sally Brown, Livermore
This article properly lauds young Vieira for a project at the Livermore Jackson Avenue Elementary School garden "which has allowed the school to grow its own seedlings for transplant."
This 93-year-old woman recalls the days when the concept of a vegetable garden at the same school was forbidden and fifth grade teacher, Dr. Abe Feinberg received a negative evaluation because his class actually created such a garden on school property.
Hooray for an enlightened school board.