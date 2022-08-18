Greg Scott, Livermore

Do we care about the housing crisis? The majority of the haves are reasonably comfortable. The have-nots are struggling, fearful of losing their housing, or are unable to obtain housing at all. With feigned magnanimity, gobs of money are thrown at the housing crisis problem, such as the $14.5 million for the downtown Livermore Eden Housing Project. A few fortunate Cinderellas and their families, "essential worker" serfs, may get a place locally through Eden Housing's social engineering picks to serve the haves. Most in housing need won't be so lucky.