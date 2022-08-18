Do we care about the housing crisis? The majority of the haves are reasonably comfortable. The have-nots are struggling, fearful of losing their housing, or are unable to obtain housing at all. With feigned magnanimity, gobs of money are thrown at the housing crisis problem, such as the $14.5 million for the downtown Livermore Eden Housing Project. A few fortunate Cinderellas and their families, "essential worker" serfs, may get a place locally through Eden Housing's social engineering picks to serve the haves. Most in housing need won't be so lucky.
One fallacy of housing is "market rate". Market rate implies a market economy, which we don't have. Our economy is a capitalist economy. There is a distinct difference between a market economy and a capitalist economy. The primary focus and goal of a capitalist economy is the accumulation of money. The market economy involves accumulation of money. However, generally this is far less than a capitalist economy. The intent of a market economy is for money to produce products and/or services to generate revenue, hopefully with a profit, to purchase other products and/or services. The capitalist economy's purpose is to use accumulated money to generate products and/or services to specifically accumulate even more money. Such is the story with housing. Witness the private equity purchases of housing. There is no "market rate". The housing prices are controlled by policy and the capitalists who control government policy through lobbying and contributions (U.S. Supreme Court Citizens United v. Federal Election Committee (2010)).
A major way for capitalists to accumulate money in a capitalist economy is via government. Just get government to subsidize and produce the capital. Then put stipulations on that capital, like a "site-specific" contingency. This is a power game -- 'our way or the highway'.
Thus, you get government backing and then partnering, as Eden Housing did, with capitalists like JPMorgan Chase, America's largest bank by assets and one of the Fed's (Federal Reserve Bank Corporation's) twenty-four primary dealers. Do you think JPMorgan Chase has a priority of socioeconomic justice for housing when its Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon made over $84 million last year?
The ruse here is that downtown Livermore's Eden Housing Project's hyper-segregation is some kind of socioeconomic fix, when right across the chasm of "L" Street is the Legacy Development, with zero so-called affordable housing units. The juxtaposed inequity is a cruel joke.