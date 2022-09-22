To my eyes and ears, the most memorable public comment on National Security was made by Dr. Teller while running for the Senate*: “There are secrets within secrets within secrets.” In other words, what you see is probably not the driving mechanism of national defense, even though it appears reasonable. Prudence requires one to look deeper.
The deepest concern within Russia that terrified Stalin were Scalar weapons (Tesla Technologies). Scalar science was carefully explained to the world in 1968 by the late Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas Bearden: (1) “Super Secret Weapons That Drive Disarmament Negotiations,” https://youtu.be/z0Ggmi_6JFU and (2) “The TRUE story of Nikola Tesla - told by Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden - Free Energy device explained!!” https://youtu.be/7yJnYCpboGU
This science is slowly becoming public knowledge.
There are both good medical and biological uses on the positive side of Scalar all the way to catastrophic weaponry beyond nuclear.
The good man Gorbachev, for example, can also be viewed through an entirely different lens — from too human to lead an evil empire to the innocent man molded in Russia as the perfect party candidate to send to the U.S. to learn and report back to Russia, what, if anything, Americans may know about scalar weapons.
SCALAR TESTED ON U.S. EMBASSY
Some of the milder scalar weapon systems were used on the U.S. Embassy just to see how we might respond. The particular energy frequency caused a large segment of our Embassy staff to all become ill; two Ambassadors died. No U.S. response meant we were ignorant. On the other hand, U.S. counter measures would mean we knew about the science.
The positive takeaway from this is there are groups today working hard to learn all they can about specific energy frequencies that heal living tissue. Our database for healing is not large enough yet to orchestrate the functional science fiction med-bed.
The trick will be to cause as little disruption as possible to pharmaceutical companies, doctors and the healthcare industry.
*Footnote: I was at the Sunol Golf Course and heard him say it.