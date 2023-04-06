Kathy Pedrini, Livermore
Airport commissioner Darin Bishop indicates that if he, Adam Bertsch or Alex Shezifi had known about KaiserAir, 737s and TSA, they would have given immediate feedback. Well, they all knew about it when they reviewed the Kaiser plans, and even afterwards.... did they go to the City Council and say new “uncovered” information had them concerned and that there were serious issues with it? No, they did not, and nothing was shared with the public. Instead, in countless airport commission meetings, they indicated there was “no noise issue”. Come clean, guys. You are trying to revise your image.....you approved the Kaiser plan and did nothing afterwards but support it publicly. Do you really think the public is this stupid? Your lack of transparency leads to even more public distrust in that the Livermore Airport Commission is not acting in the best interests of the citizens in Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin.