Jim Hutchins, Livermore
In the last three months, Livermore’s City Council has held three closed-door meetings with Presidio Company LLC, the firm slated to construct the downtown boutique hotel. According to their published agendas, the Council is negotiating with Presidio for the city to give them a loan so Presidio can purchase the lot on Railroad Avenue where Valley Pool Company was, and turn it into a valet parking lot for the hotel. There are other ways to provide parking for the hotel than turning a premium land parcel into a parking lot. They could instead convert the proposed L Street Garage to robotics, thereby increasing the number of spaces, and utilize spaces for the hotel parking. They are already planning on using spaces in the garage to accommodate Eden Housing parking. So, it appears the city’s motive is to block a parcel on the north side of Railroad Avenue from possible use in relocating the Eden Housing project.
Similarly, three months ago, in September 2021, Alan Burnham, who has written letters to the editor supporting the currently proposed Eden Housing plan, registered a new corporation, Amaeab LLC. Then, in October, he used it to purchase another of the lots north of Railroad Avenue (where Sudsy Dog is). The timing of these events is revealing.
Citizens have been voicing their concerns and objections to the decision to turn the last remaining open space in the heart of the downtown into a large housing project instead of an inviting park, but the Council has been ignoring their constituents. They appear to be taking steps to impede relocation by having people buy up the needed parcels. When running for mayor, Woerner promised to look at relocating the housing, but after he won the election, he ignored this promise. Now, they are not just turning a deaf ear to the people, but based on the facts, appear to be actively working behind the scenes to create obstacles to the alternatives. There is still a path forward for the people to get the park they were promised, but the Council either needs to start listening when their constituents speak, or we need to vote in a new Council.
We elect our officials to work for the people, not to plot against them.