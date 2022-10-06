The state controller is not a job people think about much. It’s not a political office that decides how money gets spent. Rather, the controller is an accountant; they audit the money the state is spending to ensure that it is being spent well.
I do not believe that this process has been done well in California. California has plenty of money in the treasury, but it is not spent wisely. The money we send to the state government to pay for transportation and housing the homeless seems to evaporate away, never reaching the citizens who need it. Frankly, we need a money nerd to watch where the money is going and let us know how we can make sure it goes where it is intended.
Lanhee Chen is the nerd for the job.