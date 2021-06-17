Elizabeth Judge, Livermore
LARPD’s Recreation Department has terminated the lap swim pass and drop-in swim program. Instead, residents have to pay $80/month to use the pool regardless of how often or seldom they swim. It makes a community asset, belonging to the residents for the health of the residents, available only to the elite among us.
For a senior who paid $150 for a 50 swim pass pre-Covid, and swam once per week, the rate just went up from $3 to $20/swim. There will be no drop-in swim, no matter how hot the weather, and no open swim either for the general public, evidently.
Though community pools rarely support themselves, If the Department has a budget crisis there could be other ways to handle the problem. To add insult to injury, those with lap swim passes pre-Covid had those investments frozen for a year and now they are told that those funds will be rolled over into the new $80/month program and not refunded otherwise. This cannot be legal. If you pay for a refrigerator, an entity cannot decide to give you a stove and think it OK.
You just cannot make this stuff up!