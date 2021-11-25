Richard K. Ernst, Livermore
I was saddened to read the Nov. 11, Mailbox criticism of Jesse Watson’s recent article, “Las Positas College Paving the Way to Equity for Students.” Why would one choose to belittle and politicize programs, the intent of which is to support, encourage and enhance educational opportunity for historically under-represented African Americans and other groups of color? The comment that no similar programs have been established for “blue-eyed blonde citizens” or “people of Portuguese ancestry” feels both disrespectful and unaware of the realities of our nation’s history.
For all too long the “melting pot” idea has encouraged a ‘one-size-fits-all' mentality, favoring the dominant culture. Honoring our diversity, on the other hand, encourages recognizing and respecting the ways in which we are all different. It has nothing to do with the “Balkanization” of our population.
The Umoja Learning Community Program (a Swahili word for “unity”), currently provides support for African American and other students of color in 70 of the 116 community colleges in California. It is unequivocally not ‘systemic racist indoctrination.’ It is a lifeline for tens of thousands of mainly young Americans striving for educational excellence.
Kudos to Las Positas College for being sensitive to, and in support of, the educational aspirations of all.