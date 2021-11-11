Owen Brovont, Livermore
In Thursday afternoon’s mail, I greeted Jesse Watson’s article, “Las Positas College Paving the Way to Equity for Students,” in the Independent, with interest because of the title, but with growing incredulity and then with a rising sense of outrage as I read the article. I felt it was nothing less than a conspicuously racist plan justified by claiming it was “to address systemic and institutional inequities on campus” – systematic and institutional inequities that lacked any definition or supporting examples! The specificity, however, of “developing programs for Black students …” cannot be seen, despite all the euphemistic words and phrases, as anything but a fundamentally racist goal that logically and violently collides with the basic idea and purpose of education, especially higher education.
Does a “Black Cultural Resource Center (BCRC),” hyped by the Las Positas College (LPC) president, suggest anything other than an instrument of intellectual racism breeding and supporting segregation? We – at least so far – haven’t developed special educational facilities for blue-eyed blonde citizens, nor for people of Portuguese ancestry, or for any other ethnic group because our goal in America is to discourage Balkanization of the population into separate groups based on differences of ethnic origin, religious affiliation, or skin color. That was an intended goal of the “melting pot theory” that was euthanized by the political left in the 60s as an early step on the path to socialism.
Such divisions based upon identity inevitably lead to internal social conflict over clashing values, goals, methods, and political leadership to name an obvious few. Indeed, we are experiencing destructive internal conflicts over these very issues today – and the country is clearly much the worse for it!
Kimberly Burks is coordinator of the Umoja Learning Community program, which “promotes student success for all students through curriculum that is responsive to the legacy of the African and African American Diasporas.” On the LPC campus, Burks says, “Umoja provides a safe-space learning environment for a cohort of students to complete core general education courses, such as English and math, using pedagogy and cultural references applicable to black students.” Again, rather than seeking to encourage developing a color-blind society, these approaches actually emphasize skin color!
Throughout the article, “equity” is never defined though it is the justification underlying programmatic efforts to have students to see through “the lens of our Black students.” Does systemic racist indoctrination come to mind?