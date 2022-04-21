Alan Marling, Livermore
With Earth Day this week, I remember all too well a year ago at a County Supervisors Meeting when special-interest groups blocked a local solar farm. These groups (FoL, SNL) argued that, “The public need for solar is overstated or doesn’t exist.” Yes, they said that. On Earth Day.
Now similar groups are still speaking against solar farms. We will need both rooftop and industrial solar to meet California’s energy-goal minimums, according to the Department of Energy’s 2021 report. According to the recent IPCC report, failure to reverse the climate crisis will be catastrophic. Not only will our fire seasons worsen, but mass extinction will continue to devastate the endangered species the special-interest groups claim to protect.
Rather than spending hundreds of thousands on litigation, these groups should be running campaigns to reduce energy waste. Or they could be raising funds to offset the increased costs of building solar on warehouse rooftops or above parking lots. Instead, their actions are delaying solar production and worsening my climate dread.
Jean King is a spokesperson and fundraiser for these special-interest groups, and Joan Seppala promotes them in her newspaper. They are currently on the board of directors of Livermore Valley Performance Arts Center. Feel free to contact the LVPAC if you feel their board of directors should not be endangering our future.