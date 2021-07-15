Richard Langlois, Livermore
After the Measure P election, the proponents of the Downtown Park offered to hold off on litigation hoping the Mayor and City Council would put forth some efforts at compromise. The current city leaders chose to ignore any compromise, but instead they voted to move forward with the Eden Project. This plan is even more massive and intrusive on a potential park than any proposal the city has made in the last three years. Unfortunately, litigation may be the only option to get this City Council, or their future elected replacements, to listen to the citizens and make an open Downtown Park reflecting our relaxed wine country heritage.