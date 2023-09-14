Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month begins this Friday, Sept. 15. Throughout the month, the Livermore Library has a wide variety of programs so that all residents of Livermore can celebrate the rich histories and cultures of Latinx/Hispanic Americans. Here are a few of the upcoming events:
Outdoor movie night: The month kicks off at the Rincon Library on Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. for activities, followed by the movie, Selena, a musical biography of the music star Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Popcorn will be provided, bring your own picnic supper!
Nazca Lines Craft: On Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m., the Springtown Library will host a program on the Nazca Lines. Peru is famous for its Nazca Lines, created 2000 years ago in Peru’s Nazca Desert. These are designs—geoglyphs—made through moving dirt and pebbles to expose different colors and create pictures. The craft activity gives participants (age 5 and up) the opportunity to create their own geoplyphs.
Flying Free with Cecilia Aragon: On Thursday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. in the Civic Center Library’s Storytime Room, Librarian Jackie will interview the multi-talented Dr. Cecelia Aragon. Professor Aragon’s research on human-centered data science sits at the intersection of human-computer interaction and artificial intelligence. She is the co-founder of Latinas in Computing, an author, and a pilot. Her memoir, Flying Free: My Victory Over Fear to Become the First Latina Pilot on the US Aerobatic Team, will be available at the event.
Guatemalan Kite Craft: On Friday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m., the Rincon Library will host a program on Guatemala’s Amazing Kite Festival. According to ancient Guatemalan tradition, every All-Saints’ Day, the souls of loved ones can visit family members. Magnificent kites help these spirits find their people. At this program, attendees aged five and up can make their own mini version of these unique round kites.
Tradicíon Peruana, Cultural Center: On Saturday, Sept. 23 at 12:30 p.m., in front of the Civic Center Library, everyone can enjoy Peruvian dance and music by Tradicíon Peruana, Cultural Center, while learning about the Peruvian art, culture, and the traditions of the diverse Indigenous and Afro-Peruvian communities.
Want more? Check the Library Calendar to get the full list of activities!