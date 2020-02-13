If you care about the quality of the water you drink, and bathe in, vote for Laurene Green. This critical Zone 7 Water Agency board election will determine your family’s water future. Zone 7 is the body that provides water to much of the Tri Valley.
It’s time to bring some fresh scientific solutions to this board, which controls treatment methods to filter and “purify” water, rates, and how this precious resource is protected from contamination.
The board must have more than basic understanding of the water cycle and cost-cutting plans to effectively protect our water and provide for the health of the Tri Valley. That’s why it’s critical that you vote for one candidate in this election: Laurene Green. Her scientific perspective, background as a water engineer, and experience in groundwater investigations and cleanup of aquifer and reservoir issues is what we need on Zone 7.