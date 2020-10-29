Thomas Jefferson, Livermore
A somewhat strange article appeared in the Oct. 22, 2020 issue of The Independent.
The article on page 10 focused on Livermore's Hansen Park and its rose garden. Hansen Park is located where First Street meets Holmes Street and has hundreds of roses.
The article said, “Recently, members of the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club (LAVGC) have stepped up to volunteer their expertise and energy in maintaining the park's historic beauty ...” The article also mentions, “Lydia Roberts, who is heading the effort.”
The reason the article is strange is that LAVGC (www.lavgc.org) started maintaining the roses at Hansen Park, not recently, as the article says, but in 2012. Lydia Roberts and Karen Jefferson led the effort from 2012 to 2016, and currently, Lois Barber and Dana Boyd are the leaders.
Usually an LAVGC group is at the park tending to the roses two days a month and over the years have logged many, many volunteer-hours.
If anyone has a clue why this seemingly strange article appeared in the Oct. 22, 2020, issue of The Independent, I'd certainly like to know.