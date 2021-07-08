Ann Giannini, Livermore
Hello Citizens,
We are all rather cautious about lawsuits. , However, the one filed recently regarding the Eden Housing Plan project is a good thing.
Several important matters will be sorted out through well thought out negotiations.
Did you know there is also a professional study in the works to determine the extent of hazardous materials and vapor on a large section of the proposed Eden site?
All of this takes time and money. There is a rather simple solution.
On the corner of North L. and First Streets is the unfinished Legacy Housing development draped in netting and baking in the hot summer sun.
The Legacy and Eden developers with the guidance of the city could finish the construction on that corner to provide the housing the city wants. It is a win-win situation for everyone.
The issue of open space will be solved with a nice large city park across the street!