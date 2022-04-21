Doug Mann, Livermore
Thank you, Independent, for your reporting on the April 11 Livermore City Council meeting, particularly the item related to Save the Hill’s Court win. You accurately reported John Marchand's statement that "it was the EIR that failed to address potential funding opportunities (to buy it as open space) and not the council”. This seems to be an attempt to absolve himself of responsibility, and here’s a little more information for clarity.
An Environmental Impact Report is required for certain projects because of a law signed by Ronald Reagan in 1970 - the California Environmental Quality Act. Usually, developers hire a private company to do most of the work. The project then goes to an agency for consideration and a vote.
The final report accompanies the development planning documents. This report is an inanimate object though, consisting of printed pages. It does not possess the ability to vote and certify itself. It is the legislative authority, the Council in this case, that needs to certify or reject it as valid and complete.
The Court held that the Council, headed by John Marchand at the time, should not have voted to certify it and allow the development to move forward. Consequently, it may also be wise to investigate exactly why the EIR was defective and how it was produced, particularly the “no project alternative” component.