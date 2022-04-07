Jim Hutchins, Livermore
John Marchand has announced his intention to reprise his role as Livermore’s mayor. He is able to run for the office again despite having ‘termed out’ as mayor due to how the city’s term limit ordinance is worded. The purpose of term limits is to allow for new people who have new and original ideas and that are strictly focused on serving the interests of their constituents, not special interests. Marchand’s candidacy goes against the intention of term limits.
Marchand’s legacy as mayor from 2011 to December 2020 has had a significant, noticeable, and negative impact on Livermore. In a survey conducted by the city last year, barely half of the respondents said they even “somewhat approve” of the job the city is doing, with a full one-third saying the city is going in the wrong direction.
People see the monstrous Legacy Apartments now towering over the downtown that Marchand’s Council approved.
They see the plans for another large four-story apartment complex across the street that his Council also put in motion.
They see how in 2017 his Council tried to push a downtown plan without residents’ input until a citizen’s revolt caused them to stop and perform a community outreach. And they see how his Council cherry-picked from the outreach results to create the Council’s desired plan rather than what the people had said.
They see how, even with the outreach results, the Council approved the Legacy Apartments and Eden Housing, both of which violate the Council’s top three stated priorities (parking, community character, and open space).
In a January 2020 interview, Marchand said “my generation is going to have to get out of the way and allow the next generation to inherit this community”. He needs to listen to his own counsel. We don’t need Marchand for another term. The city may not be able to survive it.