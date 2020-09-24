Doug Horner, Livermore
Livermore recently had a contentious issue placed before the voters regarding the disposition of land once reserved for a regional theater. When the plan to finance the theater fell apart and the land became available, Bob Woerner and the City Council conducted civic workshops and listened to the residents.
Woerner and the council approved a new plan for downtown that they felt respected the work of those who participated in the workshops and reflected a balance between competing interests and financial realities.
A civic group dissented, arguing that the approved plan was not what the people wanted. The issue finally boiled down to whether we build a parking lot or a hotel at the corner of Livermore and Railroad.
Livermore overwhelmingly voted to build a hotel and not a parking garage. I watched Bob lead the effort through council discussions and multiple outreach meetings with interested residents. Bob, and others, explained the issues and answered questions making sure that voters were educated and understood that a yes vote on Measure P was a vote to ensure that downtown would reflect their preferred plan, honoring our history and veterans, and the values of our community.
Bob displayed extraordinary leadership and worked tirelessly in the “YES on P” campaign. He fought for Livermore. Join me and vote Bob Woerner for mayor.