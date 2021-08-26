Marcus Libkind, Livermore
It has been clearly shown that the Livermore City Council has no desire to implement a downtown plan that is supported by the vast majority of the citizens of Livermore. This is borne out by their insistence in continuing with the Eden Project in its current form, although two-thirds of the citizens of Livermore oppose it and favor moving the project to the north side of Railroad Avenue. So why is this the case? I can come up with only two reasons.
The first possible reason is that the members of the city council will benefit financially or in some other way from the construction. I see no facts that point to this.
The second possible reason is that they have gone down this road so far, having clearly made errors in judgement, that they are simply embarrassed and/or afraid to change direction at this late time. It is this possibility that leads to an observation as one of the reasons Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor.
Among Buffett’s skills and traits, he has shown that he is capable of admitting he made an error in judgement and changing course mid-stream. Hurray for Buffett, and too bad the city council does not share this trait. Instead, the council is dogmatically going down a road that will result in an inferior Livermore downtown.
This is why I have supported the Save Livermore Downtown lawsuit both with letters and donation. I urge you to do the same.