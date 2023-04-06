Jan Brovont, Livermore
The following quotation from over 200 years ago is presented because of its relevance still today. Also, the quotes the first week of each month this year were posted for the same reason.
This month’s quote. “A popular government without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy, or perhaps both.” By James Madison who became the 4th president of the United States.
In 1776, James Madison was just 25 years old, and a member of the Virginia state legislature. When Madison became a delegate to the Continental Congress 4 years later, he was the youngest delegate, just 29 years old. His longevity--surviving the 2nd and 3rd presidents, Adams and Jefferson, by a decade--combined with his role as Father of the United States Constitution and as 4th President of the United States, caused people to believe he had inside knowledge of the events surrounding the Declaration of Independence, even though he wasn’t there. The best connection he could draw in response was that he was a close friend of Jefferson, and that he was a member of the Virginia legislature when they instructed their delegates to Congress to declare independence. As he wrote to Frederick A. Packard (author of Life of George Washington) in 1830, “But not being a member of the Congress of that date, I can have no personal knowledge of what passed on the occasion.” Despite having no connection to July 4th, many wished that Madison, who was dying in June 1836, would last until the holiday so he could share the distinction of dying on the same national holiday as Adams and Jefferson. Instead, he died on June 28, 1836, on the 60th anniversary of the Committee of Five presenting their draft of the Declaration to Congress. Source; Harvard University, Declaration Resources Project.
