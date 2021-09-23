Carol Silva, Livermore
I want to acknowledge a few letters that were in September 9, 2021’s edition of The Independent.
In Deborah McQueen’s excellent letter, “A Lose/Lose Proposition for Downtown Livermore,” her statement that “Katerra’s financial problems were nationally recognized at the time of Legacy’s approval,” made me want to add my input. Prior to the City Council’s approval of the contract to Legacy, the city should have determined if Legacy was a responsive and responsible bidder. This determination of Legacy being a responsible bidder should have included reviewing Katerra, as Legacy’s General Contractor (GC) on a major construction project. A review of both Legacy’s finances and Katerra’s finances would be part of the determination in deciding if Legacy and its GC were a responsible bidder. It’s possible that the city’s Contract Administrator (CA) had expressed concerns to city staff of Katerra’s finances, but the CA may have been pressured to either overlook his/her concerns or had been asked to minimize Katerra’s financial situation in the city’s procurement documentation. Now the city has this massive, ugly, unfinished building in the heart of downtown Livermore.
If the City Council and/or Eden Housing aren’t interested in negotiating with Legacy to procure some or all of its property and they are not interested with moving Eden Housing north of Railroad Avenue so that Livermore can have a peaceful, scenic central park, can’t the city and Eden Housing think of other locations?
Since there have been so many changes with the pandemic and businesses struggling to survive, some businesses might want to sell if an entity were interested in buying them. I don’t know if the owners of Granada Bowl are interested in selling their property, but if they were, this site would be an ideal space for Eden Housing with sufficient space for buildings and residential parking. This location is in a more residential area with nearby stores, a movie theatre and other businesses, and it is still close to the desired central park. It is disheartening that despite changes in conditions that the City Council doesn’t take opportunities to review alternatives.
Lastly, I want to thank Patrick Weidhaas’ “Where is America Headed?” for stating what is going on in national politics. Also, thank you Greg Scott for your “The False Simplicities on Utility-Scale Solar Electric” letter to support the land and ecology of North Livermore Valley.