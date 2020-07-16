I posted a notice on the social-media website Nextdoor that caused quite a stir before it was pulled. Many supported the premise of petitioning to recall Gov. Newsom based on his efforts to contain the spread of the COVID 19 virus. In response some also sought to lecture me on free speech. Some also thanked me for making them aware so they could go sign the petition.
My problem is that in this time of polarization and identity encampments, some have aligned with fraudulent political interests, like the group seeking signatures on the petitions. They appear organized by conservative interests like gun shop owners and Central Valley farming interests and they declare that our governor is a dictator for following sound epidemiological advice. My post, though quite pointed, was to mirror what the kids from Stoneman Douglas showed us and call BS on these false premises.
However, after cooling down a bit, I realized that what I really want is legitimate discourse about the extent of the problems facing our entire society. I feel that we need to find our moral center that seeks to value everyone in our nation and revise the control of our institutions in a way that truly serves everyone and remove the privileges enjoyed by the most powerful.
I hope that a more egalitarian liberalism that is better understood by our children will encourage them to participate more fully in our civil discourse and in turn our democracy. My hope is that the mobilization that we have witnessed over the last months will continue to express itself and reveal to everyone that change is due and must proceed in a moral manner. I believe it is no longer an era of competing self-interests and is time to recognize the duty that we owe each other. That freedom needs to be defined not simply as individual privilege, but as a real opportunity for all to enjoy without obstacles based on differences in race. color, creed or heritage.