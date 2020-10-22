Owen Brovont, Livermore
In my last letter, I listed the reasons for which a I am voting in the November election.
Apparently, my comments were confusing to some of the Independent’s readers – so let me clarify.
All of the reasons for which I am intending to vote in the presidential election are supported and advocated by Donald J. Trump, our current president. Aside from his public style, personality, and manner of speech, which are off-putting to many, President Trump’s love of this country and his loyalty to the people of America cannot be seriously or honestly doubted.
Though Ronald Reagan and several other recent presidents accomplished very noteworthy successes, Trump has worked harder and achieved more than any of the previous 11 presidents under whose leadership I have lived despite viciously dishonest, divisive and coordinated opposition of unparalleled breadth, magnitude, and ferocity. Even with the ugliness and deceitfulness of the opposition, Trump has served the American people – all of them – with unflagging courage and integrity.
History will doubtlessly portray Donald J. Trump as one of the greatest of American presidents.
To be even more clear, I am not and never have been a democrat or republican; I am an independent conservative, and I will be voting for Donald J. Trump for a second four-year term as president of the U.S. and pray for his re-election.
As an aside, I am extremely impressed by Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, a true principled constitutionalist, a characteristic sadly lacking in some of the current associate justices.
I leave you with a comment attributed to Henry Ford.
“Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is probably the reason why so few engage in it.” Shake out the cobwebs and think about it!