Madhavi Chopra, Livermore
Our sincere and heartfelt solidarity is with the Asian, Asian-American, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.
We promise that this solidarity continues to manifest in different ways. Among other ways, we will be supporting local AAPI businesses and events; promoting and celebrating AAPI ethnic studies, cinema and festivities; and, reaching out in-person to friends, neighbors, and elders from the AAPI communities.
Since last year, we have been listening to Asian friends sharing instances of them being targeted with harsh stares and being called names on public trails. Sometimes, and regrettably, these neighborhood instances aggravate into bigger and violent instances, like the recent spa shootings in Atlanta. Listening to them and reading or watching incidents of violent attacks against the AAPI communities brings back memories of the surge of South Asian hate crime and mistaken-identity instances that followed 9/11.
Compelling times like these are exactly when we should affirm and reinforce our efforts toward building a safe, strong and cohesive community in our immediate neighborhoods, workspaces, and places of leisure and transaction.
Sometimes, just nodding and saying ‘hello’ to an Asian person walking by is an acknowledgment that effectively says, “We are with you.” Sometimes, knocking at the door of the elder Asian couple living next door, inquiring about their well-being, offering to pick up groceries and medicines, offering assistance to make vaccine appointments and leaving your phone number with them, or just inviting them for a walk together (with masks on, of course) are steps to build trust, confidence and reassurance.
I just want to assure our AAPI neighbors, friends, and local businesses that we are together in this with you. In our immediate communities, if we become witness to any such instances of targeted hate or violence against anybody vulnerable, and at this time - the AAPI community, we will speak up and rally around you with all our support.