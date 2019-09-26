What would you think if you saw lawn chairs and blankets spread across a city park lawn? Well, if you live in Pleasanton, I guess you would think there was going to be a band concert that night.
A few weeks ago, I saw that sight. It took me by surprise and a few minutes to realize what I was seeing. It also gave reason to believe a large central park for Livermore is good Idea. Those chairs and blankets were already in place that morning because Pleasanton concert goers had already staked out their spot for the evening concert. A large park here could have space for anticipating concert goers and still room for other uses on such days. Wouldn't it be fun to have a place to hear music with friends and neighbors?
Parks come in all sizes. How we use them is what is important. The tiny area at the Flag Pole corner is a delight to pass when the fountains are on and the children are playing. It is a public place that brings people together and lots of smiles. A park can have a lot of features that do not cost much but that can add to its use – maybe a soapbox like I saw in London where you could step right up and say your piece or maybe a place to play chess. Livermore can have a wonderful park, small or large. We just have to realize we won't all get what we want.
Look at the ways we use our spaces now. Maybe there are better ways. Put some energy to those. We want our hotel and park to be perfect in our own eyes. If that doesn't happen, let’s plan to enjoy what we get. Now it is time to sit back relax and be nice and limit letters to the editor. Thanks, but it was fun to have my turn.