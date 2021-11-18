Rifka Several, Livermore
The City Council and the supporters of the downtown Eden Housing development are not providing solid reasons defending their plan, and are taking the “low road” by disparaging Joan Seppala and Jean King.
Joan and Jean are involved in Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) in an effort to relocate the Eden project across Railroad Avenue. Moving the housing from the center of town achieves key positive results for our community:
• The move would increase the number of affordable units from 130 to 230.
• The move would enable adequate parking.
• The move would allow the creation of a significant downtown park, which data shows will benefit downtown businesses.
Those who say Jean King and Joan Seppala are motivated to move the Eden Housing project because they do not support the less fortunate have no evidence. The facts show that they are caring community leaders, who back their moral principles with action. I have learned by asking them that both Jean and Joan have made significant contributions through the years to many nonprofits including: Open Heart Kitchen, Missing Man Ministry, Sunflower Hill, Culinary Angels, Habitat for Humanity, Tri-Valley Haven, Shepherd's Gate, Axis Community Health, ValleyCare Foundation - Stroke Center, Las Positas College Foundation, Pleasanton Schools Enrichment Foundation, Student Education Loan Fund, Livermore Valley Education Foundation, Tri-Valley YMCA, Pedrozzi Foundation, Fertile GroundWorks, Partners for Change, Asante Africa Foundation and Alameda County Meals on Wheels.
Let us elevate our political discussion to focus on the community benefits that accrue with a move of the Eden project – more housing, more parking and a downtown park for all to enjoy.