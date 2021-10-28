Nile Runge, Livermore
How should we Livermorons plan and care for our downtown open space? We could muck it up and be stuck with it for the rest of our lifetimes. Some say we could just go with the plan, just to get it done. They don't really care; they just want action. Well, I care, and based on the many letters to the editor most of us care greatly and don't want to regret construction of a monster housing project of the wrong design and in the wrong place. We're not done yet with planning a pleasing solution for a downtown with wonderful potential.
Unfortunately, our council is not searching for a design we would like and even admire. What's the rush? Do it right. Please.