Larry Surroach, Livermore
New is the need and New is the demand of Livermore. Mony Nop brings New with Honesty and Integrity to Livermore Mayoral race; why should we settle for old and recycled?
I take this opportunity to Thank our soon to be elected NEW Mayor of Livermore Mony Nop for his 17 years of service as a police officer in Livermore; his experience is the need of the hour to “Increase Public Safety” in Livermore, which is one of the priorities he has assured us he will work on from Day 1.
I wholeheartedly support his agenda to address Homelessness and increase access to Affordable Housing and most importantly to work with businesses and high-tech companies to bring High Paying Jobs to Livermore.
His dedication and hard work has helped him to achieve so much as a police officer and as a small business owner. Now, he desires to return gratitude to the city which has given so much to him. Now, he feels it’s his turn to do more for his beloved city. One of the initiatives he took after retiring from the Police Force was organizing with others the ‘Turkey Drop” during Thanksgiving, helping underprivileged families enjoy the holidays. He also co-founded two organizations, East Bay Entrepreneurs Circle —an organization helping aspiring entrepreneurs to learn about business, turning their passion into profit, and the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) — an organization converging other nonprofits for better communication, awareness, education, and the overall importance of working together.
Livermore deserves a leader who is willing to be transparent and one who will listen to all, a leader who has passion and desire to work with dedication. It’s time to get a NEW Mayor who refuses to accept any donations from the influential builders/developers. When elected, Mony has pledged his entire mayoral salary to four non-profit organizations.
I humbly request all the registered voters to please stand behind our Mayoral candidate
Mony, whom I confidently endorse to be our next Mayor. He will lead but listen, will bring fresh ideas and be inclusive. Let’s give him the opportunity to give back to his city.
