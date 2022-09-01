Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
I had to read the article, “Rep Swalwell Hails Inflation Reduction Act Bill of 2022,” twice to try and understand how this falsely named bill will lower inflation. It doesn’t. In fact, according to the CBO, it will most likely RAISE inflation. One thing it does promise to do is make it much more likely that you will be audited by the IRS. It provides $80 billion to the IRS to add 87,000 auditors to its payroll. The dishonesty of our lawmakers never ceases to amaze (and dismay) me. The “Build Back Better” plan was so full of giveaways (one of the biggest items in the bill — its second-most-expensive provision — was its massive tax cut for the rich) that even Democrat Joe Manchin couldn’t ignore the stink, and it failed. Now, the “Inflation Reduction Act” does the same thing and does nothing at all to even minimally curb inflation. It will, however, give our district $2 million for the construction of a bike/pedestrian bridge in San Ramon. Thanks Eric.