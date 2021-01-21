Ann Brown, Livermore
I was alarmed and saddened to read of the latest research from the LLNL in the Jan. 7 Independent, warning that our planet is on a trajectory to exceed 2˚C of warming simply due to greenhouse gas emissions already in the atmosphere.
Thank you to Mark Zelinka and team for this vital information. What was not mentioned was what 2˚C means for us in our everyday lives. I refer all readers to an IPCC report interpreted by NASA: "A Degree of Concern: Why Global Temperatures Matter," at https://go.nasa.gov/3bSC26v.
This website compares the effects of warming by 1.5˚C to 2˚C on all of our planetary systems, including human health, economies, and biodiversity. I urge all concerned for future generations to visit this site and to use our imaginations to absorb the reality of what these maps, graphs, and photos are projecting. Instead of despair, let's join together to take action.
One of our tools is the Livermore Climate Action Plan. Please visit the Open House website at https://bit.ly/38YzD8w to preview the updates to the plan that are under consideration. Then, register to join the live Zoom event on Jan. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., to ask questions and share your ideas.
Tri-Valley Citizens' Climate Education meets monthly and offers learning opportunities to the community. On Sat, Jan. 23, from 10 to 11, the En-ROADS Climate Solutions Simulation Workshop "What will it take to keep rise to 1.5˚C?" (will be presented) at https://bit.ly/38YzZvS. Then, join our monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 pm. Find all of our events at https://bit.ly/2XUPpL7.
Thank you to the Independent for including the climate crisis in your news coverage!