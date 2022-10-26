Tania Christensen, Livermore

Having moved to Livermore in 2008, when the price of homes finally came down to the level my VA Loan would cover, I knew only of the wineries, but practically nothing of the town. Although some small businesses were hit hard during that period and had to close, I fell in love with the downtown area and the quality of life here. After living in the Bay area for over 30 years, I couldn’t believe how friendly the people, shop and store owners were! It felt like a close-knit community, something I had missed for many years. Another aspect that appealed to me was the size of the town! It seemed perfect and, as shops and restaurants slowly came back, it became a thriving, fun town. Fast forward to several years ago, however, the development or sprawl, increased seemingly overnight.