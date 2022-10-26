Tania Christensen, Livermore
Having moved to Livermore in 2008, when the price of homes finally came down to the level my VA Loan would cover, I knew only of the wineries, but practically nothing of the town. Although some small businesses were hit hard during that period and had to close, I fell in love with the downtown area and the quality of life here. After living in the Bay area for over 30 years, I couldn’t believe how friendly the people, shop and store owners were! It felt like a close-knit community, something I had missed for many years. Another aspect that appealed to me was the size of the town! It seemed perfect and, as shops and restaurants slowly came back, it became a thriving, fun town. Fast forward to several years ago, however, the development or sprawl, increased seemingly overnight.
One of my primary concerns stems from the Garaventa Hill project, which was legally stopped. Over the past few weeks, however, PG&E dug up Bear Creek, the primary street leading up to what would have been the new development of large homes. A worker told me they were installing power lines and conduit, etc., but that he could not comment on the reason. From what the neighbors mentioned, PG&E said that they were making upgrades due to excessive power outages, but that was never an issue on the street. Did the developer go around the legal court order to stop the development and try to continue the project under the radar? Who allowed this? (PG&E has abruptly left the area.)
On a separate note, I can’t believe how the many changes to the downtown have been approved without, what appears to me, careful consideration of keeping our wonderful community environment intact. We are moving towards becoming another Dublin sprawl. I realize development brings much needed financial benefit to our city, but let’s do it in a methodical, thoughtful way, that will keep the charm of our beautiful city, the Livermore we Love. Do we really want to drive out the families and locals who have lived here and supported our economy over the years and generations, just for the money?