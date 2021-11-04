Jan Brovont, Livermore
Recently, I read a post in Nextdoor about a marijuana farm proposed for land on Tesla Road, near several local wineries. Last week’s Independent had a very thorough article about the proposed marijuana farm. The size of farm would require 2,000 gallons of water a day for irrigation during the seasonal growth cycle. According to a couple of websites marijuana/cannabis needs a substantial amount of water during growing season. Germination can take 1-2 weeks at a temp of 70-90’; seedling stage 2-3 weeks, in rare cases takes up to 6 weeks at 77’ with humidity about 60%; vegetative stage another 3-8 weeks still being maintained between 68-77’, humidity between 50-70% needing 16-24 hours of sunlight. The flowering stage requires another 6-8 weeks with 12 hours of light and 12 of darkness, still at 68-77” and 50% humidity. Growing season takes a minimum of 12 to 24 weeks. Totaling 84-168 days of 2,000 gallons per day, or 168,000-336,000 gallons of WATER per growing season, and other usages. Not factored in this is maintaining the humidity, (sometimes Livermore’s humidity is too low for this) and the amount of electricity to maintain all this. This could also be a substantial drain on our overworked power grid.
Info source from “way of leaf” website.
Pumping this amount of water could easily further weaken or permanently damage our needed underground aquifers.
Whether you like or dislike the idea of a marijuana farm near Livermore, or question the background of at least one of the owners of the proposed land; this valley does not have extra or enough water for these requirements.
Quoting last week’s Independent. “In tracking the water year, which is Oct. 1-Sept. 30, last year the Tri-Valley received only 5.67 inches of rainfall for the ENTIRE water year, which is a mere 39% of the average rainfall, according to the Zone 7 release.”
This week the City of Livermore sent a mailer to residents stating “California is in a severe drought. With water supplies at historic lows, the Livermore City Council has declared a Water Shortage Emergency and activated mandatory water use restrictions.” While the possible marijuana farm is in the county, it would be a drain on our water.
Does the fact that one of the members of the approving committee is one of the owners? Isn’t this a conflict of interest?
For more info online https://bit.ly/Indy_farm.