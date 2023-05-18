John Stein, Former Livermore Councilmember

For many, Livermore is a special place. One of the things that makes it special is the wineries and vineyards that have been part of its history for the past 150 years. Thirty years ago, those agricultural areas and their unique soils were threatened by suburban sprawl. Livermore’s leader together with environmental groups, landowners, wineries and other local communities developed and adopted the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan.