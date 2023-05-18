John Stein, Former Livermore Councilmember
For many, Livermore is a special place. One of the things that makes it special is the wineries and vineyards that have been part of its history for the past 150 years. Thirty years ago, those agricultural areas and their unique soils were threatened by suburban sprawl. Livermore’s leader together with environmental groups, landowners, wineries and other local communities developed and adopted the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan.
As part of the plan, a requirement was put in place for a 100-foot setback and planted vines along major streets connecting the wineries. This was to preserve the attractive rural appearance of the area for future visitors. There was no intent to apply this 100-foot setback requirement to the side streets that would be built to serve the residential parts of the plan.
Residents near the proposed inn should realize the best way to maintain their attractive neighborhood is to support the building of this project. Expansion of tourist serving infrastructure is vital to the future financial success of the vineyards and wine industry in the area.
The Planning Commission decision to clarify and uphold the intent of the original South Livermore Valley Specific Plan was correct. The City Council should now adopt the Planning Commission’s recommendation to meet the goals of the plan. This will help ensure that vineyards, wineries and other agricultural uses will be around for the next 150 years.