Jan Brovont, Livermore
The crowded multiple 4 story buildings of housing which Eden Housing and the City Council want to build in the heart of downtown will take away our quaint small downtown look and feel -to say nothing of a couple of multiple story parking garages, but still not enough parking. Traffic downtown will be slower at best. There are several other better locations for Eden Housing, with some close to the transit center.
Legacy’s 4 story buildings, which are in the process of being built, will also have 14,000 sf of retail, needing even more parking. Cars/traffic coming and going will be even slower. Additional parking will be needed for the Science Center, and the 15,000 sq ft for the Black Box Theater located near Eden Housing and Stockmen’s Park. Downtown will look like a jammed mess, which won’t be pleasing to the eye, nor easy to find parking, even if you want to go downtown. Visitors likely will not come back. We will be stuck with this mess for the rest of our lifetime and probably are kids, too. Let’s move Eden Housing to another location and leave that beautiful open space in the middle of downtown for a friendly park with trees, benches and walking paths.