Bob Bishop, Livermore
Did our downtown development plan change? Does it serve the public interest? It seems that the proposed buildings for the affordable housing units have recently increased in size and the park areas have become smaller. Not only does this drastically change the look and feel of our downtown area to something much closer to that of a prison than a park, but it greatly diminishes the usefulness and value of the public area it was designed to serve. Our downtown area should serve to attract tourists and benefit the public, not just a select few. There are other locations for this housing that would better serve those being housed and the public interest. The north side of Railroad Avenue between L & K streets is one such location.
Although it is not unheard of for large scale housing projects to attract tourists, it is not common. Alcatraz, as you know, was built to serve the public interest by housing a select few. It only began to attract millions of tourists each year after its tenants left. None the less, even a lifetime ago, people had the common sense not to locate it smack dab in the middle of San Francisco. Let’s not make a mistake that might take Livermore a lifetime to recover.