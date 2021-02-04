Larry H. Thompson, Livermore
As a 47-year resident in Livermore, I would like to express my concerns, along with the growing chorus of people, who believe that Livermore deserves better than having its central downtown packed with high-density, four-story housing.
Alternative sites north of Railroad Avenue have been identified that can accommodate many more units of low-income and workforce housing than on the central downtown lot. Therefore, why would the Livermore City Council not eagerly explore this option? They could be remembered with appreciation for their foresight in giving Livermore a welcoming open-space core, while also multiplying the stock of affordable housing.
This is our only chance to create a beautiful, inviting downtown, so let’s not waste it.