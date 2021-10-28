Will Murray, Livermore
In regard to the Eden Housing project, I'm in agreement with Save Livermore Downtown's argument that it conflicts with city plan design. Plan design in anything, especially a city, should be well thought out. To me, the Eden Housing project required no thought at all, just an easy fix to a state mandate.
We live in a city with history. We need a plan that reinforces Livermore's unique small-town character and that history. Plans that don't block out the scenic beauty or the surrounding hills and windmills. The last thing Livermore needs is a huge four-story apartment complex, which is exactly what this is.
Livermore is different from a lot of other cities in the Bay Area for sure, but even different from the few in the Tri-Valley. So why would we build this that looks so like everything else? I don't know if many of you have been around much of the Bay Area, but I have, and I can tell you that Livermore is the place to be! Let's protect Livermore's outstanding quality of life!