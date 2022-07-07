Victoria Whyte Ball
I was born in San Francisco and raised in Twain Harte. When I was a child and before the freeway complex existed, my family frequently drove through Livermore on our way to visit the relatives in Redwood City and San Francisco. I always said I would never live in Livermore. Well, it turns out I have lived in Livermore now for 36 years and raised all our kids here. Some of our grown kids live here still. Never Say Never. I love this city. When the old Lucky store was removed, we were given a golden opportunity to re-engineer the downtown space. I hoped to see it expanded as a gathering place for art, food, culture, music, and the sciences! Now, I hope we can pull together and move the needed housing to a more appropriate location and keep more of our unique city’s center for everyone to enjoy!