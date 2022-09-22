Bryan Fagundes, President, Livermore Stockmen’s Rodeo Association   

A new policy proposed by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors will cause those of us in agriculture, equestrian, ranching and rodeo to lose the very tools that allow us to do our jobs safely. They want to ban spurs, flank straps and tied ropes. Without these tools we won’t be able to properly cue a horse or catch and doctor a sick calf out in the middle of grazing land.  