Bryan Fagundes, President, Livermore Stockmen’s Rodeo Association
A new policy proposed by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors will cause those of us in agriculture, equestrian, ranching and rodeo to lose the very tools that allow us to do our jobs safely. They want to ban spurs, flank straps and tied ropes. Without these tools we won’t be able to properly cue a horse or catch and doctor a sick calf out in the middle of grazing land.
What the Supervisors propose will jeopardize the welfare of the very animals they proport they are trying to protect.
It is scheduled to go before the Board of Supervisors on September 20.
The Board of Supervisors has taken it upon themselves to develop new policies without any input from large animal veterinarians, animal owners, ranchers and other industry experts. They haven’t even asked the committees of experts that they appointed for this very purpose, including their local MAC and Ag committees, to review the proposed policy.
Those of us in agriculture know firsthand the enormous amount of attention and handling that is involved in taking care of our animals. The welfare of our animals is always our first consideration.
Please join us in asking the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to listen to agriculture, ranching and equestrian experts, especially those in their own community, who know firsthand the negative impacts their proposal will have.
We have so many other issues facing our county from crime, homelessness, human trafficking and domestic violence where our focus needs to be.