Brian Bonner, Livermore
Larry Altman’s update on the Legacy project at L and First in the Dec. 9, Independent introduced us to the new builder, SBI Builders. The project is projected for completion in a 'couple of years.' Legacy, a company with nationwide interests, did not respond to emails or phone messages for comment.
There might still be an opportunity to relieve Legacy of their burden in Livermore and find a developer more interested in optimal use of the site. Recent suggestions of reassigning some of the apartments as affordable, possibly with funding by a public private partnership with local connections, should be explored. Reconfiguring Legacy would then relieve the pressure to squeeze the oversized Eden Housing buildings onto the former Lucky site, leaving room for a viable park.