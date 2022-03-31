Maryann Brent, Livermore
The Livermore City Council is steadily turning downtown into a heat island, otherwise known as an urban heat sink (https://www.epa.gov/heatislands/). This is not a good thing.
Livermore already struggles with normally high summer temperatures, now exacerbated by climate change. Eden Housing's dense 4-story project across the street from the Legacy's dense 4-story project, will absorb, store and accumulate heat in our downtown because of their close proximity.
Heat islands increase the need for AC inside buildings. Outside, especially in summer, they threaten the health of certain populations, such as children, the elderly, outdoor workers, and those in delicate health. The EPA has calculated a 1 to 9% electricity increase for each 2-degree F rise in temperature. And their #1 recommendation for mitigation is ‘tree and vegetative cover,’ which provides evapotranspiration (aka a swamp cooler).
In order to break up the currently planned urban heat island effect, we need to grow Stockmen’s Park all the way to L Street. Let's relocate Eden Housing’s much needed project somewhere else.