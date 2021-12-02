Mark Sobrepena, Livermore
Our family moved from San Jose over 20 years ago to recapture a sense of community, open friendships, and be represented by locally elected city officials. Many of these qualities were eroding in my previous orchard city of San Jose, and now in our home city of Livermore.
Livermore stands at a crossroads and long-term decisions need to be made by city officials to create a legacy of a unique city. Will these elected officials listen and do what is right for the people of Livermore? Currently, I feel they will only listen to themselves. In arrogance, they seem to think that they know more than the majority of the citizens of Livermore.
It is time to change this thinking, embrace "Save Livermore Downtown", preserve a small-town agricultural feeling, transfer that dense housing to another nearby location, and remember what made all of us join Livermore in the first place.