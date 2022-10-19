A.S. Lopez, Livermore
If you don’t like the way the Livermore City Council is running this city, then now’s your chance to change that with your VOTE! Let’s get some new blood in our City Council and not have politics as usual.
A.S. Lopez, Livermore
If you don’t like the way the Livermore City Council is running this city, then now’s your chance to change that with your VOTE! Let’s get some new blood in our City Council and not have politics as usual.
By new blood, I mean Mony Nop for Mayor, Carol Wahrer for City Council District 1, and Ben Barrientos for City Council District 2. Besides their careers as public servants, all three are presently involved in charitable and non-profit organizations. They care about the residents of Livermore. They will listen to their ideas and concerns. And one of those is how to save downtown.
Most residents want a downtown with a small-town atmosphere and skyline. The massive Eden Project that the past and current City Councils want will definitely change all that. That project encompasses a large apartment building with 1 to 3 bedrooms and will provide the renters with only one parking space per apartment. Yep! All 130 units. That’s 130 more parking spots downtown, plus the spaces for all families having 2 or more cars. Just imagine that. Downtown will be overcrowded, congested with more traffic, and will have fewer parking spaces for those wishing to catch a movie, dine out, take in a live performance, shop, etc. The Eden apartment building can be relocated and with no loss in property taxes to the city, if only we have Mony, Carol, and Ben.
Another concern is how to protect our open spaces, like the Garaventa Hills. The previous Mayor and City Council planned to let developers come in, destroy the hills and natural wetlands, just to build more houses. For years, many residents vehemently opposed this project, took it to court, and got an injunction against the developers. Now, the current City Council is still talking with the developers. What a bunch of crooks! We need to change the City Council and we need to do it now!
VOTE for Mony, Carol, and Ben--the best for Livermore!!
