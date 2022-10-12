Jan Brovont, Livermore
I recently attended my first city council meeting since before COVID. Most of the audience spoke on the Eden Housing project, and why the City of Livermore sold it with a low interest loan to Eden, so they could buy it from the city. (That in itself seems odd,) The topic of the rejected referendum was by far the most talked about, as it should be. When it came to the council’s rebuttal, they were just short of rude. They were putting down longtime residents who have worked hard on what they think is best for the city. This included Mayor Woerner. He went on defending what they had done by trying to redefine the problem as our fault for dragging it on. It seems to me the rational way to handle it would have been to explain to the audience why they did whatever they did. Instead, they made cutting remarks about long time citizens, some in the audience, who they dislike, because the residents dislike the way the council handles things. If the council truly cared about what the residents of Livermore say and think, why don’t they publicly explain “why” they do some of the things they do? Instead, they keep it to themselves for years, then drop it on us, push things through and ignore many if not most of the things the majority of the residents of Livermore want. That seems a waste of time and money and energy on both sides. Let’s stop this problem and vote in Carol Wahrer, Ben Barrientos for city council district 1 & 2, and Mony Nop for mayor.