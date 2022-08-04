On July 14, I talked about why cities benefit by encouraging housing for all incomes. While market-rate housing pays for itself, affording that housing isn’t easy. The median income necessary to buy a four-bedroom home in Livermore is about $136K, which qualifies a buyer for a $536K house. That’s about half of the cost of the average Livermore home.
How does Livermore help enable affordable housing? Three Ps and an M: People, Policy, Partnerships, and Money.
People: Any city serious about providing affordable housing must have staff to get the job done. Livermore has an experienced, motivated team that identifies housing sites, collaborates with partners to put projects together, and identifies available resources. They also educate the Council and community about how resources are used to address ongoing needs. As a result, Livermore has a wide variety of housing options.
Policy: At the municipal level, “inclusionary housing policies” are key to producing affordable housing units. Every new development must either provide some below-market (affordable) housing or pay an in-lieu fee. Inclusionary housing brings together people of different incomes into neighborhoods. In lieu fees, monies paid “in lieu” of building homes, can be aggregated to build deeply affordable units or other types of housing the market won’t produce. In Livermore, a couple of examples are Avance, which provides housing for persons with disabilities, and the coming Vineyard 2.0, which will provide housing for those experiencing homelessness and wrap-around supportive services.
Partnerships: In addition to city staff and developers, cities need strong community partners. Livermore has solid, long-standing relationships with nonprofits and experienced housing providers. This allows excellent collaborations and public/private partnerships. This leads to the M, for…
Money: Cities like Livermore can establish affordable housing trust funds and play a key role in financing projects in their communities. Often, private and public funders will require an initial investment or contribution from the local community as a matter of good faith. This local “first in” or “last in” money can be used to acquire sites or fill financing gaps. Two examples—Goodness Village and Vineyard 2.0—could not have happened without collaboration among private individuals, nonprofit organizations, and city and county resources.
None of this ensures enough affordable housing. But taken together 3 Ps and an M are a good start.