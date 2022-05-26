Trish Munro, Livermore
The City of Livermore is currently updating its housing element. The City Council discussed the draft plan on Monday, May 23, and during the next month, is looking for input. You can get more information at imaginelivermore2045.org and give feedback at GPUpdate@LivermoreCA.gov.
This is part one of what the housing element is, where it comes from and why it matters.
Everyone needs a place to live. Communities where people thrive have a variety of safe, well-maintained living spaces which meet the needs, wants and budgets of diverse residents. The housing element is a local plan that includes the goals, policies and programs that direct decision-making around housing.
But, the goal of meeting housing needs begins with the state, not with any individual city. The state of California responds to changing housing needs by mandating cities update their housing elements every eight years. First, the state assesses current and anticipated housing needs across the state. Then, it allocates housing numbers to regions, with the Bay Area being one of those regions. Next, each region allocates housing to individual cities. This apportionment is called the Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA number. Finally, using these numbers, each city then develops its individual housing element, just as Livermore is doing.
No city is an island, and the distribution process — from state to region to city — shows how connected we all are. The apportionment, both at state and regional level, takes into account the full range of housing types and affordability, along with transportation and jobs. At the regional level, the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) looks at housing, transportation, jobs, opportunities and equity to assign RHNA numbers. How ABAG allocates housing has a great effect on the region as a whole. A mismatch in jobs and housing (for example, if one area or city has too many jobs relative to housing) will lead to long commutes and increased traffic. This, in turn, leads to more pollution and less time in the community and at home. Finding the right balance regionally is hard and never uncontested. At the same time, each city needs to do its share or all of us lose.
How did we do? Livermore received the expected RHNA number and has planned accordingly in the housing element. More on that in part two.