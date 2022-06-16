Trish Munro, Livermore
On March 26, I wrote about the City of Livermore’s update of its Housing Element with the context of state and regional allocation of housing to cities—including Livermore. Part Two is about what affordable housing is and why it matters.
For a very long time, 30% of one’s income has been the go-to number that defines whether a household can afford a given home. Those who pay more are called “cost-burdened.” Pay more than 50% in housing costs? That’s “severely cost burdened.”
The definition of “affordable housing” is housing that is affordable to people with incomes at or below 80% of the Area Median Income. (As a reminder, median is that midpoint of a given set of numbers.) To make it more complicated, the AMI differs with different household sizes and for renting or buying.
Two examples:
The median income for a two-person household buying a one-bedroom home is around $100K. That household could afford to buy a home for about $375K or rent for about $2.4K.
The median income for a five-person household buying a four-bedroom home is about $136K. That household could afford a home selling for about $536K or to rent for about $3.4K.
(Here’s a link to the complete chart: https://bit.ly/3ty2Ukb)
Housing in California in general and the Bay Area specifically is in short supply and very expensive. Livermore is no exception: there is virtually no housing in Livermore to buy or rent for households with the median AMI. Or rather, any household with that AMI will be cost-burdened. Those households making less than that AMI will be even more cost burdened. (For example, a preschool teacher typically makes a salary of $42K. 51% of that would go to rent a one-bedroom apartment.)
We typically think of housing as an individual problem: people should buy or rent where they can afford to live. However, there are consequences to limiting housing, especially affordable housing. Many who provide Livermore’s essential services cannot afford Livermore’s housing prices. They commute for up to an hour. That is not good for people’s health, for building strong communities, for economic strength, and for the environment.
Cities can encourage affordable housing in a number of ways. Stay tuned for those in Part Three.