Trish Munro, Livermore
On March 26, I wrote about the City of Livermore’s update of its Housing Element and on June 16, about what affordable housing is and why it matters. I next planned to discuss the role of cities in encouraging—or discouraging—affordable housing, but realized that there is another question that has to be answered first: why does affordable housing matter, not to individuals, but to communities? What do communities gain by encouraging housing affordable to people earning a broad range of incomes?
Some say there is a moral imperative to ensure housing for all. Perhaps. But that argument does not address the reasons that cities have a stake in encouraging and building affordable housing and ensuring that those at all income levels can live and work in the same or neighboring cities.
When people live and work in the same community, those cities thrive because:
1. People have more time to give back to the community. Some participate in non-profit work, the arts, religious organizations, or youth activities such as sports, 4-H, scouts, and PTOs. Others contribute by joining advisory bodies and other city support activities. A community where people can participate by contributing their time and talent is a stronger, better community.
2. People are healthier, use fewer precious resources, and create less pollution. In addition, ensuring every person has home costs less than other alternatives. In both cases, that frees up more money for cities to spend in other ways.
3. Both employers and employees can schedule work and family time with more certainty. An employer who relies on on-call employees can worry less about whether their business will be appropriately staffed. An employee can plan time better without the need to take traffic into account.
4. Those communities are more interesting. When people with different life experiences, interests, skills, ages, abilities, and cultures live together, people learn from each other about themselves and the world. And the food and arts scenes are delicious and exciting. Which of course implies that people who live where they work also spend the money they earn in those same communities!
So, cities—meaning all of us—are better off with affordable housing. That still leaves the problem of how to make that happen. What are the tools that cities have to encourage that housing? Stay tuned!