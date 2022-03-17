Raquel Holt, Livermore
Dear Mayor Woerner and Members of the City Council:
Please lend me your ears! I think and feel that you are ignoring the voices of concerned Livermore residents who are clamoring for a needed park space at the center of our downtown. I urge you to visualize a lovely park. Please, NOT four-story buildings that will darken and stifle that existing space! The Eden Housing plan is better suited if it is located in a different area nearby. The future residents of this housing plan will enjoy the beautiful ambience of the spacious park, as well as ALL the residents of Livermore and those who come to visit.